Susan Kaplan Carlton
Susan Kaplan Carlton currently teaches writing at Boston University. She is the author of Love & Haight and Lobsterland; her writing has also appeared in Self, Elle, Mademoiselle, and Seventeen. She lived for a time with her family in Atlanta, where her daughters learned the finer points of etiquette from a little pink book and the power of social justice from their synagogue.
By the Author
In the Neighborhood of True
A powerful story of love, identity, and the price of fitting in or speaking out.“The story may be set in the past, but it couldn’t…