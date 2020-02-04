Susan Golombok

Susan Golombok is one of the world’s leading experts on new family forms. She is Director of the Centre for Family Research at the University of Cambridge, a Professorial Fellow at Newnham College, Cambridge, and was a Visiting Professor at Columbia University in New York in 2005-2006 and retains an affiliation there. Golombok has often testified before governments and her research was used as evidence in the US Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage in 2015. She lives in Cambridge, England.