Susan Golombok
Susan Golombok is one of the world’s leading experts on new family forms. She is Director of the Centre for Family Research at the University of Cambridge, a Professorial Fellow at Newnham College, Cambridge, and was a Visiting Professor at Columbia University in New York in 2005-2006 and retains an affiliation there. Golombok has often testified before governments and her research was used as evidence in the US Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage in 2015. She lives in Cambridge, England.Read More
By the Author
We Are Family
From one of the world's leading experts, an absorbing narrative history of the changing structure of modern families, showing how children can flourish in any…