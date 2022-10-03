Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Susan Goldin-Meadow
Susan Goldin-Meadow is the Beardsley Ruml Distinguished Service Professor in the department of psychology and committee on human development at the University of Chicago. Winner of the 2021 Rumelhart Prize in cognitive science, she is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. She lives in Chicago, Illinois.
