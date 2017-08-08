Susan E. Isaacs
Susan E. Isaacs is a comedian, actress, and writer with many credits in TV, film, stage, and radio. She is an alumna of the Groundlings comedy troupe and contributing essayist for NPR’s Weekend America. She has written specials for DirecTV & is a contributing essayist for Sit N Spin at the Comedy Central Stage and Show and Tell at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater. Susan teaches screenwriting for the Act One Program and has spoken at PepperdineUniversity’s Screenwriting Weekend, International Arts Movement, and Inter-Mission: NY. She and her husband, Larry Wilson, live in Los Angeles. For more information, go to http://www.susanisaacs.net.Read More
By the Author
Angry Conversations with God
Disillusioned, disenfranchised, and disinterested in anything churchy, Susan Isaacs knew of only one thing to do when she hit spiritual rock bottom at age 40.…