Susan E. Isaacs

Susan E. Isaacs is a comedian, actress, and writer with many credits in TV, film, stage, and radio. She is an alumna of the Groundlings comedy troupe and contributing essayist for NPR’s Weekend America. She has written specials for DirecTV & is a contributing essayist for Sit N Spin at the Comedy Central Stage and Show and Tell at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater. Susan teaches screenwriting for the Act One Program and has spoken at PepperdineUniversity’s Screenwriting Weekend, International Arts Movement, and Inter-Mission: NY. She and her husband, Larry Wilson, live in Los Angeles. For more information, go to http://www.susanisaacs.net.
