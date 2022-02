Susan E. Isaacs is a comedian, actress, and writer with many credits in TV, film, stage, and radio. She is an alumna of the Groundlings comedy troupe and contributing essayist for NPR’s. She has written specials for DirecTV & is a contributing essayist forat the Comedy Central Stage andat the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater. Susan teaches screenwriting for the Act One Program and has spoken at PepperdineUniversity’s Screenwriting Weekend, International Arts Movement, and Inter-MissionNY. She and her husband, Larry Wilson, live in Los Angeles. For more information, go to http://www.susanisaacs.net