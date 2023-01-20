Susan B. Roberts, Ph.D., a professor of nutrition and a professor of psychiatry at Tufts University, is an internationally recognized expert on nutrition and obesity who has appeared on The Today Show, ABC News, NPR and CNN. She is the author of Feeding Your Child for Lifelong Health, as well as nearly 200 research articles published in scientific journals including The New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, and JAMA. Dr. Roberts lives with her husband and daughter outside Boston.



Betty Kelly Sargent is the co-author of Beautiful Bones without Hormones (with Leon Root, M.D.), What Every Daughter Wants Her Mother to Know and What Every Daughter Wants Her Father to Know.



