Sunil Amrith

Sunil Amrith is the Mehra Family Professor of South Asian Studies and Professor of History at Harvard University and a 2017 MacArthur Fellow. The prize-winning author of Crossing the Bay of Bengal (2013), as well as several other books and articles, he lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
