Sung-Yoon Lee

Sung-Yoon Lee is Kim Koo-Korea Foundation Professor of Korean Studies and Assistant Professor at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. He is also Faculty Associate at the Program on US-Japan Relations, Weatherhead Center for International Affairs, Harvard University. He has written on the international politics of the Korean Peninsula and north-east Asia for numerous publications including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. He has testified as an expert witness at the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs hearings on North Korea policy and has advised senior officials and elected leaders, including the President of the United States.