Sue Fliess
Sue Fliess is the author of numerous children’s books including Robots, Robots Everywhere!, Tons of Trucks, RACE!, How to Trap a Leprechaun, and From Here to There. Her articles and essays have appeared in O, The Oprah Magazine, Huffington Post, Writer’s Digest, and more. She’s written for Walt Disney and her books have been used in school and museum educational programs. She lives with her family in Ashburn, Virginia, where she often becomes a stealth ninja to sneak in writing time.Read More
Jen Taylor is an artist who loves to draw, illustrate, design, and animate. She attended University of the Arts, where she earned herself a fancy degree! She has worked in the animation industry, but loves the opportunity and creativity that freelance provides. She is living happily ever after with her husband in New Jersey.
