Stuart Nicholson
Stuart Nicholson’s books include Jazz: The 1980s Resurgence and Billie Holiday. He lives in England.
By the Author
Mississippi Blues Today
The Blues, that unique form of African-American music, continues to hold a fascination with each successive generation of young people. Scots-born Londoner Robert Nicholson is…
Ella Fitzgerald
The life of the very private and media-shy Ella Fitzgerald has long been shrouded in a mixture of half-truths and fiction. What emerges in Stuart…