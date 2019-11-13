Stu Epperson, Jr. is founder and president of The Truth Network, with radio stations across North Carolina, central Iowa, and Salt Lake City. Truth Network also develops and syndicates programs on more than 300 affiliates nationwide. Stu hosts Truth Talk Live, his own nationally syndicated show. In his spare time, he enjoys coaching and playing basketball. His passion is that all people everywhere will experience truth. Stu lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with his wife, Julie, and their four daughters.