Steven Gaines
Steven Gaines has written many books, including Obsession: The Life and Times of Calvin Klein and, as coauthor, The Love You Make: An Insider’s Story of the Beatles.
By the Author
Philistines at the Hedgerow
Bestselling author Steven Gaines's "richly entertaining" (People) and juicy social history of the Hamptons.As one of America's most fabled communities--long a magnet for artists, celebrities,…
The Sky's the Limit
With his signature elan, Gaines weaves a gossipy tapestry of brokers, buyers, co-op boards, and eccentric landlords and tells of the apartment hunting and renovating…