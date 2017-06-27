Steven E. Koonin

Steven Koonin is Professor of Theoretical Physics and Provost at California Institute of Technology, where he has been a member of the faculty since 1975. He received his BS in physics from Caltech in 1972 and his Ph.D. in theoretical nuclear physics from MIT in 1975. Dr. Koonin's research interests include the theoretical description of nuclei and atoms. He is the author or co-author of numerous published papers and books, many involving large-scale numerical computation. Dawn Meredith is Associate Professor of Physics at the University of New Hampshire. She received her BA degree in Liberal Arts from St. John's College in Santa Fe, New Mexico and her Ph.D. degree in Physics from the California Institute of Technology. Dr. Meredith's research began in the study of nonlinear dynamics, and now focuses on physics education.