Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Steve Ross
Steve Ross, born Smulek Rozental, is the survivor of ten Nazi concentration camps—including Dachau, where he was tasked with transporting corpses to the crematorium. He was a licensed psychologist for the City of Boston for nearly forty years, and he conceived of and founded the New England Holocaust Memorial, which was erected in 1995 and remains one of Boston’s most visited landmarks.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
From Broken Glass
From the survivor of ten Nazi concentration camps who went on to create the New England Holocaust Memorial, a "devastating...inspirational" memoir (The Today Show) about…