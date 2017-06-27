Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Steve Fiffer
Steve Fiffer, whose ideas have included “The Last Yupper” poster and the idea for this book, holds a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School. He practiced with a major Chicago firm for two years before turning to his writing career. His articles have appeared in The New York Times, Sports Illustrated, The Chicago Tribune, and others.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
So You've Got A Great Idea
Have you ever had a million-dollar idea that someone else made a million on? So You've Got a Great Idea can help you be that…