Steve Fiffer

Steve Fiffer, whose ideas have included “The Last Yupper” poster and the idea for this book, holds a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School. He practiced with a major Chicago firm for two years before turning to his writing career. His articles have appeared in The New York Times, Sports Illustrated, The Chicago Tribune, and others.
