Steve Daugherty

For fifteen years, Steve Daugherty has been a pastor and counselor. Steve has served as teaching pastor for more than a decade at Crosspointe Church in Cary, North Carolina. Steve’s writing, including devotionals, prayer journals, and group materials, has already been enjoyed by thousands. Steve is also a conference speaker, storyteller, and poet who jumps at the chance to capture imaginations outside the traditional church context. He has been married to Kristi since the 1990s, and together they raise three children, Emma, Anna, and Ian. Learn more at stevedaugherty.net.