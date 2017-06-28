Stephen Wood

Stephen D. Wood, M.D., a dual-certified family and occupational medicine physician, graduated magna cum laude in 1978 from Loma Linda University. He completed a combined training program in family medicine and occupational medicine in 1982 at the University of Utah Medical Center. Dr. Wood is Medical Director for Kennecott Coproration and maintains a private practice at Foothill Family Clinic in Salt Lake City, Utah,. Dr. Wood resides in Salt Lake City. Bert J. Griffith, P.A., a board-certified family medicine physician assistant, graduated in 1984 from Touro College. From 1991 to 1995, he was Officer-in-Charge of the hypertension clinic at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. From 1995 to 1997, he was the senior physician assistant at the Goodfellow Air Force Base clinic in San Angelo, Texas. Mr. Griffith now resides in Okinawa, Japan.