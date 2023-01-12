Stephen W Martin

Stephen W. Martin is an Emmy-nominated writer on the Netflix animated series Trash Truck and is the author of many picture books, including Fluffy McWhiskers Cuteness Explosion. As a Canadian living in California, he misses poutine and the noble beavers. Find him online at stephen-w-martin.com.



Linh Pham was born in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and lives in Vancouver, BC with her husband, her little girl, and her fur babies. A life-long lover of art, color, and stories, she specializes in Visual Development, illustrating for children's books and graphic novels. Nancy Spector Monster Detective: The Case of the Missing Spot is her debut graphic novel. Find her online at lollipoppy.ca.