Stephen Shortridge

S.C. Shortridge has been a professional artist for more than thirty years. In the 70s and 80s he had a successful career in acting which included film, TV and commercials. In 1989 he left Los Angeles and acting to pursue his love of art. He has since become a world-renowned painter. His brilliant creativity and profound spiritual insights are reflected in both his painting and his writing. Stephen and his wife, Cathy, live in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where they raised their family and own The Painter’s Chair Fine Art Gallery.