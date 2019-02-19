Stephen Shortridge
S.C. Shortridge has been a professional artist for more than thirty years. In the 70s and 80s he had a successful career in acting which included film, TV and commercials. In 1989 he left Los Angeles and acting to pursue his love of art. He has since become a world-renowned painter. His brilliant creativity and profound spiritual insights are reflected in both his painting and his writing. Stephen and his wife, Cathy, live in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where they raised their family and own The Painter’s Chair Fine Art Gallery.Read More
By the Author
Deepest Thanks, Deeper Apologies
This book is for those of us who have failed at being doubt-free but whose passion for God remains steadfast. It's for those who have…