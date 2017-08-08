Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stephen Kuhn
Stephen Kuhn is a writer, blogger, recovery group leader, and conference and seminary speaker through his ministry Belt of Truth Ministries. He is the self-published author of 10 Lies Men Believe about Porn. He lives in Oregon with his wife and daughter.Read More
52 Amazing Things That Became True of You the Moment You Trusted Christ
The Bible uses many different words to describe what happens to people when they trust Christ. The most common phrase is "in Christ." But what…