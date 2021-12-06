Stephen Guinan
Stephen Guinan, originally from Toledo, Ohio, is a writer and high school English and film teacher in Columbus. An Ohio State MFA recipient in fiction writing, he has had short stories and non-fiction published in The Massachusetts Review, The Green Mountains Review,The South Carolina Review, and other magazines. He is also the recipient of the Ohio Arts Council Individual Artists fellowship for his fiction.Read More
By the Author
We Are the Troopers
Friday Night Lights meets A League of Their Own in the unlikely story of the Toledo Troopers, the winningest team in the National Women’s Football League, who…