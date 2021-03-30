Stephen Galloway

An Emmy Award-winning writer and producer, Galloway created the Reporter's celebrated Oscar Roundtables, along with the Netflix series The Hollywood Masters, which he hosted and executive produced. Over three decades, he has written about a who's who of Hollywood and the media, from Steven Spielberg to Meryl Streep, from Ted Turner to Tom Cruise. He is also the author of the bestseller Leading Lady: Sherry Lansing and the Making of a Hollywood Groundbreaker.

Galloway has an M.A. from Cambridge University, where he graduated with First Class Honors before coming to America on a Harkness Fellowship. After earning his diploma at the American Film Institute, he worked in film and television in France and the U.S. before joining the Reporter.

After many years as the executive editor ofbecame the dean of Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts.