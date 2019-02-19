STEPHEN ARTERBURN is an award-winning author with over eight million books in print, including the bestsellers Every Man’s Battle and Healing Is a Choice. He has also been editor of ten Bible projects, including the Life Recovery Bible. Stephen founded New Life Treatment Centers in 1988 and is currently host of the radio and television show New Life Live. In 1996 he started the most successful traveling conference, Women of Faith – attended by over four million women. He and his wife live with their five kids in Fishers, Indiana where he is the pastor at Heartland Church.

