Stephen Arterburn
STEPHEN ARTERBURN is an award-winning author with over eight million books in print, including the bestsellers Every Man’s Battle and Healing Is a Choice. He has also been editor of ten Bible projects, including the Life Recovery Bible. Stephen founded New Life Treatment Centers in 1988 and is currently host of the radio and television show New Life Live. In 1996 he started the most successful traveling conference, Women of Faith – attended by over four million women. He and his wife live with their five kids in Fishers, Indiana where he is the pastor at Heartland Church.
By the Author
5 Blind Spots
This book will reveal 5 destructive behaviors and attitudes that block you from becoming the remarkable person you desperately want to be.
The 7 Minute Marriage Solution
Drawing from an extensive national survey of more than 1,300 men and women, best-selling author Stephen Arterburn reveals 7 things you must stop doing that…
The 7-Minute Marriage Solution
Can 7 Minutes Make a Difference?If you're thinking the 7-minute solution to a happier marriage sounds far too simplistic, even a bit crazy, we dare…
Walking Into Walls
All of us crash into self-constructed walls and bloody our noses from time to time. These walls block growth, healthy relationships and overall contentment and…