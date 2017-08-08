Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stephanie Grace Whitson
By the Author
Messenger by Moonlight
Bestselling author Stephanie Grace Whitson's latest historical novel features an adventurous young heroine who works for the Pony Express. Orphaned Annie Paxton and her brothers…
Daughter of the Regiment
Irish immigrant Maggie Malone wants no part of the war. She'd rather let "the Americans" settle their differences-until her brothers join Missouri's Union Irish Brigade,…
A Captain for Laura Rose
Laura Rose White's late father taught her everything he knew about piloting a Missouri River steamboat. He even named their boat after her. Despite that,…