Stephanie Grace Whitson

STEPHANIE GRACE WHITSON is a bestselling inspirational author of over 20 books. She’s a two-time Christy Award finalist and the winner of an RT Book Reviews Reviewer’s Choice Award for Best Inspirational Romance. When she’s not writing, she enjoys taking long rides on her Honda Magna motorcycle named Kitty.
Learn more: StephanieWhitson.com
