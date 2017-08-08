Stephanie Corfee
Stephanie Corfee is an artist, designer, and author who works from her home studio in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Her artwork is charmingly whimsical with a feminine, youthful spirit. She has written five art books and licenses her surface designs for gifts, apparel, and home accessories. Learn more at http://www.stephaniecorfee.com.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
A Giving Heart
A beautiful artist-drawn coloring book with Scripture created to encourage, inspire, and delight Christian mothers. This beautifully rendered adult coloring book will offer Christian moms…