Stephanie Cohen, “The Perennial Diva,” has received awards from the Philadelphia Horticulture Society, was elected a fellow of the Garden Writer’s of America, and was named a Garden Communicator of the Year by American Nursery and Landscape Association. Cohen founded the aboredum at Temple University and served as the director for five years. She has written for Country Living Gardener, Blooms of Bressingham Perennial Program, American Beauties Program, The Pennsylvania Horticultural Magazine, Organic Gardening, Fine Gardening, and Green Profit.

Container Theme Gardens, is a garden writer and editor as well as the former owner and operator of a small rare-plant nursery. She is the author or co-author of a dozen gardening books, including Foliage (winner of the 2008 Book Award from the American Horticultural Society), The Perennial Gardener's Design Primer (winner of a 2006 Silver Award from the Garden Writers Association), Five-Plant Gardens, The Perennial Care Manual, Fallscaping, and Grasses. She currently gardens in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and blogs at http://www.hayefield.com