Stephan Lesher
As a correspondent for Newsweek, as well as a number of Southern dailies, Stephen Lesher covered Wallace from the time of the Montgomery boycott to the end of his political career. He is the author of A Coronary Event and Media Unbound, among other books.
By the Author
George Wallace
A full-scale biography of the complex life and times of George Wallace, from rural poverty under Roosevelt to national prominence in the age of segregationAlabama…