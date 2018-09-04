Steffanie Strathdee, PhD. Dr. Steffanie Strathdee obtained her BSc, MSc, and PhD from the University of Toronto. A dual citizen of Canada and the United States, she is Associate Dean of Global Health Sciences and Professor and Harold Simon Chair at the University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine. She also directs the UC San Diego Global Health Institute and is an Adjunct Professor at Johns Hopkins and Simon Fraser Universities. Steffanie is an infectious disease epidemiologist who has 20 years’ experience and over 600 peer-reviewed publications on the prevention of HIV, sexually transmitted infection, and viral hepatitis among marginalized populations. She has led studies of populations at high risk of acquiring HIV in both domestic and international settings. She holds a prestigious MERIT award granted by the National Institute on Drug Abuse for her prospective study of people who inject drugs in Tijuana, Mexico. In 2009, she and her team were awarded the Leadership Award in International Collaboration from the National Institute on Drug Abuse. In 2012, she received UC San Diego’s inaugural postdoctoral mentoring award and in 2013 received a mentoring award from the National Hispanic Science Network.