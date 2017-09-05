Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Stedman Graham

Stedman Graham has built a strong reputation for helping corporations, organizations, and individuals succeed. His life’s work has been and continues to be focused on teaching the value and process of Identity Leadership. He is the author of eleven books, including two New York Times bestsellers, and is the Chairman and CEO of S. Graham & Associates, a management and marketing consulting firm. He lives in Chicago, IL.
