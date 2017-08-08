Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stan Campbell
By the Author
The Bible in One Hour & Pocket Bible Trivia
Two entertaining and enlightening works in a portable, flip book format: a quick-yet-comprehensive survey of the Bible and a Bible trivia game that's fun to…
Bible to Go
The Bible offers many simple lessons,lively personal accounts, andpoetic praise that create a beautifulportrait of God's love for the peopleHe created. But for many, thetask…
Bibleology
People who love trivia games won't be able to put down BIBLEOLOGY, which contains dozens of test-your-knowledge questions. Whether you consider yourself a novice or…