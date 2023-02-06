Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Soraya Lane
Soraya Lane graduated with a law degree before realizing that law wasn't the career for her and that her future was in writing. She is the author of historical and contemporary women's fiction, and her novel Wives of War was an Amazon Charts bestseller.
Soraya lives on a small farm in her native New Zealand with her husband, their two young sons and a collection of four legged friends. When she's not writing, she loves to be outside playing make-believe with her children or snuggled up inside reading.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Italian Daughter
An utterly enchanting and heartbreaking novel about lost loves, family secrets and enduring hope. Perfect for fans of Rebecca Serle, Sophie Kinsella and Alys Murray.…