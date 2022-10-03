Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Sophie Duncan
Sophie Duncan is research fellow and dean for welfare at Magdalen College, University of Oxford. She writes about Shakespeare and gender and has worked extensively in theatre and television as a historical advisor. She is the author of two books, including Shakespeare’s Women and the Fin de Siècle. She lives in Oxford, UK.
