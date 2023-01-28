Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Sophia Fraioli
Sophia Fraioli graduated from the University of Vermont in 2010. After moving in with her parents she started the website http://www.whenparentstext.com with her childhood best friend, Lauren Kaelin. She now lives in New York but still goes home regularly for home cooked meals.”
Lauren Kaelin and Sophia Fraioli grew up in Montclair, N.J., and have been best friends since sixth grade. After graduating from Smith (Lauren) and the University of Vermont (Sophia), they moved back to Montclair and now run the hugely popular website, http://www.whenparentstext.com.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
When Parents Text
A collection of insanely funny texts between parents and kids, When Parents Text is a surprisingly affecting window into the complicated time when parents aren’t…