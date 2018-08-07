Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sloane Tanen
Sloane Tanen is the author of nine illustrated and YA books, including the bestseller Bitter With Baggage Seeks Same: The Life and Time of Some Chickens and Hatched: The Big Push from Pregnancy to Motherhood. This is her first adult novel. Tanen graduated from Sarah Lawrence College and holds Masters degrees from both NYU and Columbia University. She lives in the Bay Area with her husband, the writer Gary Taubes, and their two sons.Read More
By the Author
There's a Word for That
"Engrossing, hilarious, and tender... I couldn't put it down." ---Gretchen Rubin, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Happiness ProjectA hilarious and moving chronicle…