Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sir David Attenborough
Sir David Attenborough is a BAFTA and Emmy-Award winning broadcaster and natural historian. He is the internationally bestselling author of over 25 books, including Life on Earth. He also served as controller of BBC Two and director of programming for BBC Television in the 1960s and 1970s, and as the President of the Royal Society for Nature Conservation in the 90s.Read More
Jonnie Hughes is a science writer and documentary director, who has produced science and natural history films for the BBC, Discovery, National Geographic, and Netflix, as well as working on BAFTA award-winning BBC series The Hunt and the Emmy award-winning production Our Planet. He is the author of On the Origin of Tepees, and his writing has appeared in The Times, The Guardian, The Independent, BBC Wildlife Magazine, and Geographical, among others.
Jonnie Hughes is a science writer and documentary director, who has produced science and natural history films for the BBC, Discovery, National Geographic, and Netflix, as well as working on BAFTA award-winning BBC series The Hunt and the Emmy award-winning production Our Planet. He is the author of On the Origin of Tepees, and his writing has appeared in The Times, The Guardian, The Independent, BBC Wildlife Magazine, and Geographical, among others.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
A Life on Our Planet
In this scientifically informed account of the changes occurring in the world over the last century, award-winning broadcaster and natural historian shares a lifetime of…