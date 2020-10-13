Sir Charles Watson, Lord Moran

Lord Moran was created 1st Baron Moran on Manton in 1943. During the 1914-18 war he was awarded the MC during the Battle of the Somme and the Italian Silver Medal for Military Valour for a raid. He was for twenty-four years the Dean of St. Mary’s Hospital Medical School.



In 1945 he published The Anatomy of Courage. He became Winston Churchill’s doctor in 1940, as the curtain was rising on one of the greatest dramas in our history, and from 1941 to 1950 he was also President of the Royal College of Physicians. In his war memoirs, Churchill called Moran “a devoted and personal friend” to whose “unfailing care I probably owe my life.”