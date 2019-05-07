Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Simon Parkin
Simon Parkin is a British contributing writer for the New Yorker.com and a critic for The Observer newspaper. He has contributed to The New York Times, Harper’s, the Guardian, New Statesman, Technology Review, BBC and a variety of other publications. His first non-fiction book, DEATH BY VIDEO GAME, was published in 2015 by Serpent’s Tail and in the US in June 2016 by Melville House.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
A Game of Birds and Wolves
The triumphant story of a small group of female volunteers who, alongside a retired British naval captain, devised a winning strategy to defeat the Nazi…