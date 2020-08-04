Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Simon McCarthy-Jones
Simon McCarthy-Jones is associate professor of psychology at Trinity College Dublin. His research has appeared in Nature Communications, Clinical Psychology Review, and elsewhere. He has been featured in Newsweek and New Scientist and on BBC News, ABC Radio, and the BBC World Service. He lives in Dublin, Ireland.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Spite
How petty vengeance explains human thriving Spite seems utterly useless. You don't gain anything by hurting yourself just so you can hurt someone else. So…