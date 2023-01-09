Free shipping on orders $35+
Silas House

By the Author
Lark Ascending
“This beautiful book is shot through with such tenderness and humanity, such love and courage and beauty and hope, that it feels almost like a…
Southernmost
“Southernmost engages my most deeply hidden fears and hopes . . . I love this book, and for it, I love Silas House.” —Dorothy Allison, author…
The Coal Tattoo
Two sisters can't stand to live together, but can't bear to be apart. One worships the flashy world of Nashville, the other is a devout…
A Parchment of Leaves
When Silas House made his debut with Clay's Quilt last year, it touched a nerve not just in his home state (where it quickly became…
Clay's Quilt
On a bone-chilling New Year's Day, when all the mountain roads are slick with ice, Clay's mother, Anneth, insists on leaving her husband. She packs…