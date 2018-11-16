Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sidney Borowitz
Sidney Borowitz has had a long and distinguished career as a scientist, teacher, adminstrator, and businessman. A professor of physics, emeritus, at New York University, he has served as Chancellor of that institution. In addition, he has also been Executive Director of the New York Academy of Sciences and the CEO of a biotechnology company.
By the Author
Farewell Fossil Fuels
Sidney Borowitz presents a concise, coherent narrative of the major sources of energy currently in use throughout the world, and explains in a cogent, jargon-free…