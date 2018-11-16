Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sidney Borowitz

Sidney Borowitz has had a long and distinguished career as a scientist, teacher, adminstrator, and businessman. A professor of physics, emeritus, at New York University, he has served as Chancellor of that institution. In addition, he has also been Executive Director of the New York Academy of Sciences and the CEO of a biotechnology company.
Read More Arrow Icon