Sheryl Browne
Sheryl Browne brings you powerful psychological thrillers and contemporary fiction. A member of the Crime Writers’ Association and the Romantic Novelists’ Association, Sheryl has several books published and two short stories in Birmingham City University anthologies, where she completed her MA in Creative Writing.
According to one reviewer, Sheryl has a scary insight into the mind of a psychopath. Please find out more about Sheryl at:
By the Author
The Babysitter
You trust her with your family. Would you trust her with your life?Mark and Melissa Cain are thrilled to have found Jade, a babysitter who…