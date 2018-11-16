Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sheryl Browne

Sheryl Browne brings you powerful psychological thrillers and contemporary fiction. A member of the Crime Writers’ Association and the Romantic Novelists’ Association, Sheryl has several books published and two short stories in Birmingham City University anthologies, where she completed her MA in Creative Writing.

According to one reviewer, Sheryl has a scary insight into the mind of a psychopath. Please find out more about Sheryl at:
