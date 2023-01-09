Free shipping on orders $35+

Sherry Petersik

Sherry and John Petersik are the married duo who chronicled their home improvement adventures on the hit DIY blog Young House Love, which spawned a New York Times–bestselling book of the same name, as well as product lines sold by Target, Home Depot, and more. They live in Richmond, Virginia, with their two young children and a feisty Chihuahua named Burger.
