Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Sherry Petersik
Sherry and John Petersik are the married duo who chronicled their home improvement adventures on the hit DIY blog Young House Love, which spawned a New York Times–bestselling book of the same name, as well as product lines sold by Target, Home Depot, and more. They live in Richmond, Virginia, with their two young children and a feisty Chihuahua named Burger.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Lovable Livable Home
This New York Times bestselling book is packed with thoughtful advice and inspiring photos to help you create a home filled with beauty and meaning. …
Buy the Book
Young House Love
This New York Times bestselling book is filled with hundreds of fun, deceptively simple, budget-friendly ideas for sprucing up your home. With two home renovations under their (tool)…