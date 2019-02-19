Sheila Cragg
Sheila Cragg (MFA, Creative Writing) is a mentor/instructor for Jerry Jenkins’ Christian Writers Guild and also formerly served as an associate editor for Focus on the Family Publishing. She has published six books, including A Woman’s Walk with God and A Woman’s Journey toward Holiness, and numerous articles in Reader’s Digest,Family Weekly, and other periodicals. Her Experiencing Christ website ministry— https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/1eSyCXDXkDS4XJyRi2J5ro?domain=womanswalk.com —is centered on helping women develop a devotional lifestyle and deepen their relationship with the Lord. Sheila lives in Santa Maria, California, with her husband, Ron.
By the Author
A Woman's Heart for God
Sheila Cragg knows of what she writes. She is the primary caregiver to her disabled and ailing husband and has also experienced some of life's…