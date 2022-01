Sheila Cragg

(MFA, Creative Writing) is a mentor/instructor for Jerry Jenkins’ Christian Writers Guild and also formerly served as an associate editor for Focus on the Family Publishing. She has published six books, includingand, and numerous articles in, and other periodicals. Her Experiencing Christ website ministry— https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/1eSyCXDXkDS4XJyRi2J5ro?domain=womanswalk.com —is centered on helping women develop a devotional lifestyle and deepen their relationship with the Lord. Sheila lives in Santa Maria, California, with her husband, Ron.