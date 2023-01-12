Free shipping on orders $35+

Sharon Lovejoy

Sharon Lovejoy, an author, illustrator, lecturer, and teacher, is the children’s garden adviser to the American Horticultural Society, and has been a guest on Today at NBC, PBS’s Victory Garden, and the Discovery Channel. She speaks at conferences and gardening organizations around the country. She has four grandchildren, and divides her time between San Luis Obispo, California, and South Bristol, Maine.
