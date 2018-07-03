Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Shannon Dunlap
Shannon Dunlap is a graduate of the MFA program at New York University. Previously, she was a weekly columnist for The Phnom Penh Post and her work appears in the anthology How Does One Dress to Buy Dragonfruit?: True Stories of Expat Women in Asia (Signal 8 Press). She has written for The Harvard Business Review, Fah Thai magazine and Brave New Traveler. She currently lives in Brooklyn with her husband and baby daughter.Read More