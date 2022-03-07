Shanita Hubbard

Shanita Hubbard is an acclaimed writer, American-based Journalism Instructor at the University of Toronto, chair of the Freelance Taskforce for the National Association of Black Journalists, and a Soros Fellow. Her work has been published in New York Times, Huffington Post, Guardian, Pitchfork, ESSENCE, and a host of other publications. Hubbard’s writing has helped foster complex discourse around intracommunity sexual violence, abuse within the hip-hop community, and the complicated relationship between Black women and hip-hop.