Shane Ryan
Shane Ryan is the author of the New York Times bestseller Slaying the Tiger: A Year Inside the Ropes on the New PGA Tour. Since Slaying was published in 2015, Ryan has written for Paste, a digital arts and culture publication based in Atlanta, while writing twice a week for Golf Digest. He began his journalism career as a writer for Grantland, and he writes occasional essays for the New York Times. His work has also been published in ESPN the Magazine, Deadspin, Esquire, Salon, and Sports Illustrated.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Cup They Couldn't Lose
The dramatic narrative of the 2021 Ryder Cup -- the event that pits the premier U.S. and European golfing talent against each other -- exploring the…