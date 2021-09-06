Shane Ryan

Shane Ryan is the author of the New York Times bestseller Slaying the Tiger: A Year Inside the Ropes on the New PGA Tour. Since Slaying was published in 2015, Ryan has written for Paste, a digital arts and culture publication based in Atlanta, while writing twice a week for Golf Digest. He began his journalism career as a writer for Grantland, and he writes occasional essays for the New York Times. His work has also been published in ESPN the Magazine, Deadspin, Esquire, Salon, and Sports Illustrated.