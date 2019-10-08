Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Seyward Darby
Seyward Darby is the executive editor of The Atavist Magazine, and previously served as the deputy editor of Foreign Policy and the online editor and assistant managing editor of The New Republic. As a freelance writer, she’s contributed to The Atlantic, The Washington Post, Elle, and Vanity Fair, among other publications. The Rise of the Valkyries will expand on Darby’s August 2017 cover story in Harper’s of the same name, a piece which received wide acclaim, featured on NPR’s Weekend Edition, the Leonard Lopate Show, PBS NewsHour, and Longreads’ list of the Best Political Writing of 2017.Read More
By the Author
Rise of the Valkyries
Journalist Seyward Darby takes the reader deep inside the lives of three women whose experience in the white nationalist movement pulls back the curtain on…