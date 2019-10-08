Seyward Darby

Seyward Darby is the executive editor of The Atavist Magazine, and previously served as the deputy editor of Foreign Policy and the online editor and assistant managing editor of The New Republic. As a freelance writer, she’s contributed to The Atlantic, The Washington Post, Elle, and Vanity Fair, among other publications. The Rise of the Valkyries will expand on Darby’s August 2017 cover story in Harper’s of the same name, a piece which received wide acclaim, featured on NPR’s Weekend Edition, the Leonard Lopate Show, PBS NewsHour, and Longreads’ list of the Best Political Writing of 2017.