Sean Foy
Sean Foy is an exercise physiologist, behavioral coach, and coauthor of the New York Times #1 bestseller The Daniel Plan. He is also president and founder of Personal Wellness Corporation, a consulting firm that provides health and fitness training to Fortune 500 companies, hospitals, health facilities, and other organizations. He lives in Placentia, California, and can be found online at wintodaywellness.com.
