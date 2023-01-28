Free shipping on orders $35+

Sean Foy

Sean Foy is an exercise physiologist, behavioral coach, and coauthor of the New York Times #1 bestseller The Daniel Plan. He is also president and founder of Personal Wellness Corporation, a consulting firm that provides health and fitness training to Fortune 500 companies, hospitals, health facilities, and other organizations. He lives in Placentia, California, and can be found online at wintodaywellness.com.

Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon