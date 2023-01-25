Sean A Mirski

Sean Mirski is a lawyer and foreign policy analyst based in Washington, DC, and a Visiting Scholar at the Hoover Institution. Recently named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Law & Policy List, Mirski clerked for US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and for now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during Kavanaugh's tenure on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, and served across two administrations as Special Counsel to the General Counsel of the Department of Defense, where he earned the Office of the Secretary of Defense's Award for Outstanding Achievement. He practices a combination of national security, foreign relations, and appellate law at the Washington, DC, office of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP.