Seamas O’Reilly
Seamas O’Reilly is a columnist for the Observer and writes about media and politics for the Irish Times, New Statesman, Guts and VICE. He lives in Hackney with his family.Read More
By the Author
Did Ye Hear Mammy Died?
A heart-warming and hilarious family memoir of growing up as one of eleven siblings raised by a single dad in Northern Ireland at the end…